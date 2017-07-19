From bestselling author Julie Klam comes The Stars In Our Eyes: The Famous, The Infamous, and Why We Care Way Too Much About Them, an exploration of celebrity.

Celebrities today have a global presence and can be, Klam writes, “some girl on Instagram who does nude yoga and has 3.5 million followers, a thirteen-year-old ‘viner,’ and a Korean rapper who posts his videos that are viewed millions of times.”

In the book, Julie explores why celebrities fascinate us, what it means to be famous today, and why celebrities are so important.