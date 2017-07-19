Related Program: 
The Roundtable

The Famous, The Infamous, And Why We Care Way Too Much About Them

By 58 minutes ago

From bestselling author Julie Klam comes The Stars In Our Eyes: The Famous, The Infamous, and Why We Care Way Too Much About Them, an exploration of celebrity.

Celebrities today have a global presence and can be, Klam writes, “some girl on Instagram who does nude yoga and has 3.5 million followers, a thirteen-year-old ‘viner,’ and a Korean rapper who posts his videos that are viewed millions of times.”

In the book, Julie explores why celebrities fascinate us, what it means to be famous today, and why celebrities are so important. 

Tags: 
celebrity
fame
famous

Related Content

Peak Joel McHale

By Dec 13, 2016
Book Cover - Thanks for the Money

For years, Joel McHale’s stand-up performances have sold out venues across the country, and his role in the beloved cult series Community and as the host of E!’s The Soup have made him a household name in comedy and pop culture.

He currently stars in the new CBS comedy The Great Indoors which is about an adventure reporter for an outdoor magazine when he becomes the desk-bound boss to a team of millennials in the magazine's digital department. 

McHale's submission to the vast world of celebrity tell-all books is Thanks for the Money: How to Use My Life Story to Become the Best Joel McHale You Can Be.

Years Of Living Dangerously On National Geographic Channel

By Oct 26, 2016

US News and World Report has declared that “the 2016 presidential election may be America’s last chance to elect a leader who will halt climate change.” National Geographic Channel will premiere the second season of the Emmy award-winning documentary series Years of Living Dangerously this Sunday, October 30th at 8PM — just over a week before the presidential election.

Years of Living Dangerously once again features some of Hollywood’s biggest influencers who are passionate about environmental issues, and it reveals emotional and hard-hitting accounts of the effects of climate change from across the planet.

On the premiere, In his first television project since retiring as host of CBS’s The Late Show, David Letterman travels to India for the first time to find out what the world’s soon-to-be most populous country is going to do to expand its inadequate energy grid, power its booming economy and bring basic electricity to 300 million citizens who have never plugged in. 

David Gelber is an Executive Producer of Years of Living Dangerously. He served as Ed Bradley’s producer at 60 Minutes for twenty-five years, during which he won every major journalism award, including a Peabody, two DuPont Awards and eight Emmy Awards.

'There Was A Little Girl: The Real Story Of My Mother And Me' By Brooke Shields

By Mar 16, 2016
Brook Shields and her mother

  Brooke Shields never had what anyone would consider an ordinary life. She was raised by her single mom, Teri, a woman who loved the world of show business and was often a media sensation all by herself. Brooke's iconic modeling career began by chance when she was only eleven months old, and Teri's skills as both Brooke's mother and manager were formidable. But in private she was troubled and drinking heavily.

In There Was a Little Girl: The Real Story of My Mother and Me, Shields tells her story of the remarkable, difficult, complicated woman who was her mother.

The Book Show #1414 - Megan Mayhew Bergman

By Aug 25, 2015

  In her new story collection, Almost Famous Women, writer Megan Mayhew Bergman takes us into the lives of independent, inventive women at the margins of history.

Bergman has written fictionalized accounts of real-life, risk-taking women who have largely been forgotten.