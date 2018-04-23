The Fantastical Art Of Tony DiTerlizzi At Norman Rockwell Museum

The Norman Rockwell Museum is currently presenting "Never Abandon Imagination: The Fantastical Art of Tony DiTerlizzi," an exhibition of works by the acclaimed illustrator/writer that will be on view at the Museum through May 28. Known for his successful book series "The Spiderwick Chronicles," DiTerlizzi is widely celebrated for his images of such fantasy creatures as fairies, trolls, sprites, and goblins.

"Never Abandon Imagination," which has been organized by Norman Rockwell Museum, showcases over 150 original paintings and drawings, from the games "Dungeons & Dragons" and "Magic: The Gathering," to his many fantasy and children’s books, in addition to artworks from his childhood and college years. The exhibition highlights the artist’s influences and artistic process.

Tony DiTerlizzi and Curator of Exhibitions at Norman Rockwell Museum Jesse Kowalski join us.