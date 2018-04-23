Related Program: 
The Fantastical Art Of Tony DiTerlizzi At Norman Rockwell Museum

  • "A Golden Afternoon" - Cover of Dragon Magazine 1997, Gouache on bristol board.
    Tony DiTerlizzi

The Norman Rockwell Museum is currently presenting "Never Abandon Imagination: The Fantastical Art of Tony DiTerlizzi," an exhibition of works by the acclaimed illustrator/writer that will be on view at the Museum through May 28. Known for his successful book series "The Spiderwick Chronicles," DiTerlizzi is widely celebrated for his images of such fantasy creatures as fairies, trolls, sprites, and goblins.

"Never Abandon Imagination," which has been organized by Norman Rockwell Museum, showcases over 150 original paintings and drawings, from the games "Dungeons & Dragons" and "Magic: The Gathering," to his many fantasy and children’s books, in addition to artworks from his childhood and college years. The exhibition highlights the artist’s influences and artistic process.

Tony DiTerlizzi and Curator of Exhibitions at Norman Rockwell Museum Jesse Kowalski join us.

Rockwell Kent At The Hyde Collection

By 1 hour ago
Rockwell Kent, December Eighth, 1941, oil on canvas, 43 1/2 x 71 1/2 in. Courtesy of Plattsburgh State Art Museum (PSAM 78.1.17). By permission of Plattsburgh State Art Museum, State University of New York, Bequest of Sally Kent Gorton

Rockwell Kent was a writer, illustrator, printmaker, painter, ceramicist, adventurer, and more who traveled to remote destinations around the world. He settled down in the Adirondacks and was a controversial figure, accused of being a socialist during the McCarthy era, but managed a successful art career in metropolitan areas despite living in the North Country.

The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, New York currently has two Kent exhibitions on view: "The Prints of Rockwell Kent: Selections from the Ralf C. Nemec Collection" which features fifty-four images from the largest collection of Kent prints in the world. It also includes a selection of rare ceramics by Kent. The second exhibit is: "A Life and Art of His Own: The Paintings of Rockwell Kent from North Country Collections," a collection of paintings organized by Adirondack Experience director emerita Caroline Welsh, drawn from the SUNY Plattsburgh Art Museum and private collections.

The exhibits are on view through July 22nd. The Hyde’s Director of Curatorial Affairs and Programming Jonathan Canning joins us.

#PressforProgress Art Exhibition At The Colonial

By Mar 8, 2018
Artwork for #PressforProgress Art show

The opening reception for #PressforProgress Art Exhibition in honor of International Women's Day 2018 takes places this Sunday at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Mass. The exhibit is a group art exhibition of over 20 artists from Berkshire County and throughout Massachusetts.

Power of Art for Change believes that by connecting a variety of art forms, artists and causes, they can use art to create change and improve life. The #PressforProgress exhibition on view now through April 29. Awards for Berkshire County High School Photography #PressforProgress Exhibition will be presented. A portion of all sales benefit both the Elizabeth Freeman Center and BTG Plays!

To tell us more, we welcome the exhibition’s curator, Stephanie Cohen and the Berkshire Theatre Group’s Artistic Director and CEO Kate Maguire.

Brad Meltzer's "I Am Harriet Tubman" And "The Escape Artist"

By Mar 1, 2018
Book Cover - I Am Harriet Tubman

Brad Meltzer is the New York Times bestselling author of "Heroes for My Son, Heroes for My Daughter," and a number of suspense novels. He's the creator of the childrens' book series "Ordinary People Change the World" which is illustrated by Christopher Eliopoulos. Meltzer is also the host of the History Channel television shows "Brad Meltzer's Decoded" and "Brad Meltzer's Lost History."

His joined us to discuss both "I am Harriet Tubman" from the Ordinary People series and his newest suspense novel, "The Escape Artist."

YOUARENOWHERE At EMPAC

By Aug 8, 2017
YOUARENOWHERE
Maria Baranova


  Performer, writer, and interactive-electronics artist Andrew Schneider presents his Obie Award-winning show YOUARENOWHERE. This rapid-fire and witty theater performance cycles through expressions of laughter, surprise, and angst. Its dialogue traverses quantum mechanics and parallel universes, missed connections and YouTube videos in an existential meditation on time and presence. The New York Times lauds the show as “A chaotic mix of personal revelation and relativity theory, enhanced by some alarming and splendid visual effects...”

Andrew Schneider has been working in residence at EMPAC to create the follow-up to YOUARENOWHERE, which will receive its World Premiere at EMPAC this September.

He joins us now along with Ashley Ferro-Murray - Curator of Theater and Dance at EMPAC.