Farmers' Market At Forest Park Begins 20th Season

By 35 minutes ago

     In a sure sign of spring, the Farmers’ Market at Forest Park is opening today in Springfield, Massachusetts.

   This marks the 20th season for the farmers’ market in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood. It started out with a few vendors in a church parking lot and moved about a decade ago into Forest Park itself.

   Now close to 30 vendors are part of the Tuesday afternoon market that is open weekly from the first Tuesday in May through the end of October.

  In an interview last year, the market manager Belle-Rita Novak talked about the reasons for its growth and long term success. 

" We were not ahead of the curve when we started this in 1997 because there were almost 100 markets then in Massachusetts. But, there has been way more emphasis on the value of buying local because it is healthier and tastes better and helps the farmer.  So way more has been written and said about it and that all helps," said Novak.

The farmers’ market has grown well beyond just in-season fresh produce, although that remains a big draw for many people.  There are vendors with fresh fish, grass feed beef, chicken, pork and eggs. There are baked goods, prepared foods, jams, jellies, and agriculture-based products such as goat’s milk soap.

The Springfield market was one of the first in the state with a wine vendor after the law was changed to permit alcohol sales at farmers’ markets.

" The thing people need to understand about the farmers' market is we really are competitive with the grocery store if you don't confuse price and value," said Novak.  "What you purchase from a farmers' market will still be fresh next week, you won't have to throw it away as you might if you bought from a grocery store and it was not as fresh."

Mayor Domenic Sarno is scheduled to visit the farmers’ market on opening day and issue a citation honoring its 20 years of operation.  In a statement, the mayor praised the market’s commitment to promoting healthful eating and sustainable agriculture by providing fresh products and produce from area farms to the Springfield community.

Farmers' Market at Forest Park
farmers' market

