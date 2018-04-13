Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Farmers Reject Blame For Lake Carmi Pollution

By 1 hour ago
  • Lake Carmi
    Lake Carmi
    Amy/Flickr

Farmers in Vermont say they are being unfairly blamed for phosphorus runoff that is causing aggressive algae growth in Lake Carmi.

A group of farmers located near the Franklin County lake were at the Statehouse during a joint hearing on how to clean up the waterway.

They came with University of Vermont Agronomist Heather Darby, who said farmers are not over-applying phosphorus. She says new data shows farmers are using nutrient management practices on their land.

Farmer Denna Benjamin told lawmakers "farmers are not the problem — we are part of the solution."

A representative with the Agency of Agriculture says algae blooms have appeared in the lake since 1860. She says it's going to take a "significant number of years" to reverse the damage of phosphorus pollution.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Lake Carmi
Phosphorus
Phosphorus Pollution

Related Content

Governor Scott Issues Phosphorus Cleanup Challenge

By Feb 3, 2018
Vermont Governor Phil Scott (file photo)
WAMC/Pat Bradley

Vermont Governor Phil Scott issued a challenge at the recent Vermont Farm Show: find a way to monetize phosphorus, which causes pollution in state waterways.

Program Recognizes Farmers' Environmental Protections

By Jul 13, 2017
This is a picture of cattle on a farm
wikipedia.org

The state of Vermont is recognizing farmers who go above and beyond the minimum requirements to protect natural resources.

Vermont Governor’s Suggestion To Harvest Phosphorus Pollution For Resale Panned

By Jan 25, 2018
Lake Champlain
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s budget proposal includes a concept for cleaning up phosphorus pollution in the state’s waterways.  He wants to find a way to harvest and resell it.  But critics say he’s trying to avoid spending the money to do actual cleanup.