Father, Two Children Killed In Springfield Fire Identified

Authorities say two toddlers and a man believed to be their father died in the apartment building fire Sunday in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The office of the Hampden County District Attorney Monday identified the fire victims as Aden Abdakadr, unknown age, Fatumo Ahmed,1, and Ahmed Ahmed, 2, all of Springfield.

Their bodies were found after firefighters put out the blaze in the four-story brick apartment building on Belmont Avenue.

Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi said firefighters answering the alarm just before 7:30 Sunday morning found a chaotic scene.

"We had fire extending to the third floor. People were jumping from the windows," Calvi said.

Four people were hospitalized, but are expected to survive.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.