FBI: North Adams Ranked Highest Rate Of Violent Crime In Mass.

North Adams – Massachusetts’ smallest city – has the highest rate of violent crime in state. That’s according to a recent report by the FBI analyzing cases of murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief JD Allen sat down with Mayor Richard Alcombright to discuss city law enforcement.

Pittsfield was ranked ninth – at 0.79 percent – for highest per capita rates of violent crime in the state.

"We are not naive to assume that we're not dealing with crime. There is a segment of our community that chooses to conduct themselves in a criminal manner. We know that. But we are committed to preserving the quality of life for the citizens of Pittsfield. We have steadily invested in the police department, adding 15 police officers to the force and we’ve implemented ShotSpotter, which supports the work of law enforcement in combating gun violence," Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer told WAMC in a statement Friday. "Moreover, our police department is further strengthened by the work produced by the city’s crime analyst which helps us to be better decision-makers for the City of Pittsfield.”

Springfield’s rate was 1.03 percent. Albany, New York and Bennington, Vermont were both at 0.86 percent.