Federal Agency Will Reimburse Hospitals For Ebola Treatment Prep

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing additional reimbursements to hospitals that served as Ebola Treatment Centers. Democratic Congresswoman from the Hudson Valley Nita Lowey says some hospitals in New York are on the receiving end.
Lowey says the federal agency will provide an additional $3.6 million to hospitals in New York that served as Ebola Treatment Centers. Lowey says the added funding is a result of language she secured in the fiscal year 2016 Omnibus spending package. Westchester Medical Center will receive an added $480,000. Other New York hospitals receiving supplemental funding include Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City and Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. She says the Health and Human Services Department will amend original awards to Ebola Treatment Centers to increase each allocation to $750,000 per facility.