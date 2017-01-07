Federal Agency Will Reimburse Hospitals For Ebola Treatment Prep

By Allison Dunne 51 minutes ago

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing additional reimbursements to hospitals that served as Ebola Treatment Centers. Democratic Congresswoman from the Hudson Valley Nita Lowey says some hospitals in New York are on the receiving end.

Lowey says the federal agency will provide an additional $3.6 million to hospitals in New York that served as Ebola Treatment Centers. Lowey says the added funding is a result of language she secured in the fiscal year 2016 Omnibus spending package. Westchester Medical Center will receive an added $480,000. Other New York hospitals receiving supplemental funding include Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City and Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. She says the Health and Human Services Department will amend original awards to Ebola Treatment Centers to increase each allocation to $750,000 per facility.   

Tags: 
ebola
Westchester Medical Center
Congresswoman Nita Lowey

Related Content

College of St. Rose Political Science Professor Returns From Sierra Leone

By Feb 20, 2015

    

  Marda Mustapha is a political science professor at The College of St. Rose who just returned from Sierra Leone to deliver food and supplies to his Ebola-stricken homeland.

He arrived in Sierra Leone in mid-December and found that the deadly virus had changed everything: Christmas celebrations were canceled, New Year’s celebrations had to end by 5 PM, weddings were subdued affairs, dead bodies lay in the streets – and everyone everywhere was suspicious of everyone else. He says Ebola had practically destroyed the foundation of the community.

Ebola isn’t much in the news these days, but the scourge isn’t over. In fact, after declining steadily, the number of new weekly cases rose last week for the first time this year. Dr. Marda Mustapha is an associate professor of political science at The College of Saint Rose, teaching courses in comparative politics. He is a native of Sierra Leone in West Africa, where his parents still live.

Schumer: Feds Should Pay Hospitals For Ebola Preparations

By Jan 8, 2015
wikipedia

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer is calling for the federal government to reimburse hospitals around the state that spent millions preparing for Ebola — even if they didn't see a single case of the disease.

Schumer said Thursday his office surveyed hospitals around the state, determining that dozens of them spent between $25,000 and $40,000 on Ebola training, hazmat suits and other equipment. Five hospitals designated by the state as Ebola treatment centers spent an additional $5.5 million.

Massachusetts Doctor Who Survived Ebola Returning To Africa

By Jan 12, 2015

The Massachusetts doctor who was cured of the deadly Ebola virus is going to return later this week to West Africa to work in the missionary hospital where he was infected.             

 Four months after he was declared Ebola-free, and with his strength and stamina now back, Dr. Rick Sacra will leave Thursday for Liberia, where he had spent much of the last two decades working for a missionary organization.

Michael Meeropol: Ebola Is An "Unprofitable Disease" And So People Die Needlessly

By Michael Meeropol Nov 7, 2014

What can economics tell us about the Ebola problem?   First it can answer the question as to why there has never been a vaccine manufactured for human consumption, even though the virus was first isolated in 1976 and there have been a number of (small) outbreaks of the disease since.  Second, it can point ways to a policy action that can lead to the widespread availability of such a vaccine.

Congressional Task Force Introduces Bill To Combat European Anti-Semitism

By Allison Dunne Oct 12, 2016

A congressional bipartisan task force has introduced legislation to help combat European anti-Semitism. 

Grant Will Help Westchester Better Perform DNA Analysis

By Allison Dunne Sep 10, 2016

  

A U.S. Department of Justice grant is headed Westchester’s way to help increase the county’s capacity to perform DNA analysis and reduce the backlog of unfinished cases.