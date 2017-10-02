Federal Judge Denies BMC's Injunction Bid, Nurses Strike Still On

By 31 minutes ago

Berkshire Medical Center nurses intend to start a 24-hour unfair labor practice strike at 7 a.m. Tuesday.  It follows a year of failed contract negotiations, and replacement nurses are being trained.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association says unionized nurses will walk out of Berkshire Medical Center and on to the picket line, renewing calls for patient care improvements.

BMC contends it made its “best and final” contract offer in May, and the union hasn’t materially changed its position since.

BMC asked a U.S. District Court in Springfield to a halt the labor action Friday, but was denied a federal injunction.

“Getting through this with our community, getting the care that they are used to at the same level that we’ve grown accustomed,” Berkshire Health System President and CEO David Phelps says of the type of service replacement nurses will offer during the strike.

The MNA plans to hold a vigil outside Berkshire Medical Center Monday at 6.

Tags: 
Massachusetts Nurses Association
berkshire medical center

Related Content

At Strike Hearing, BMC Seeks Injunction To Halt Planned Nurses' Strike

By Sep 29, 2017

A hearing has been under way since 11 this morning between the Massachusetts Nurses Association and Berkshire Medical Center in U.S. District Court in Springfield as the hospital tries to halt a planned strike next week with a federal injunction. The two groups have been at an impasse over a new contract for a year. WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief JD Allen spoke with Berkshire Health Systems Vice President and General Counsel John Rogers about the union’s plans to hold a 24-hour unfair labor practice strike beginning October 3rd. 

MNA Intends To Strike In October, Submits 10-Day Notice To BMC

By Sep 22, 2017
Facebook: Massachusetts Nurses Association

  


  Berkshire Medical Center nurses say they intend to strike in October after submitting a 10-day notice to the Pittsfield, Massachusetts hospital Friday.

Amid Contract Impasse, BMC Nurses Talk Safe Patient Care At Community Forum

By Sep 20, 2017
JD Allen / WAMC

 

Nurses at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts have been negotiating a new contract for a year. They discussed on-the-job challenges at a safe patient care community town hall Tuesday. 

Berkshire Medical Center Files Charge Against Massachusetts Nurses Association

By Sep 8, 2017
Facebook: Berkshire Medical Center

Berkshire Medical Center has filed an unfair labor practice charge against the Massachusetts Nurses Association. 

Berkshire Medical Center Nurses Authorize Union To Give Strike Notice

By Jul 28, 2017
Facebook: Massachusetts Nurses Association

Berkshire Medical Center nurses authorized their union to give the hospital a 10-day strike notice Wednesday night amid a contract impasse. 