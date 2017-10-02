Federal Judge Denies BMC's Injunction Bid, Nurses Strike Still On

Berkshire Medical Center nurses intend to start a 24-hour unfair labor practice strike at 7 a.m. Tuesday. It follows a year of failed contract negotiations, and replacement nurses are being trained.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association says unionized nurses will walk out of Berkshire Medical Center and on to the picket line, renewing calls for patient care improvements.

BMC contends it made its “best and final” contract offer in May, and the union hasn’t materially changed its position since.

BMC asked a U.S. District Court in Springfield to a halt the labor action Friday, but was denied a federal injunction.

“Getting through this with our community, getting the care that they are used to at the same level that we’ve grown accustomed,” Berkshire Health System President and CEO David Phelps says of the type of service replacement nurses will offer during the strike.

The MNA plans to hold a vigil outside Berkshire Medical Center Monday at 6.