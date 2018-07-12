Feds: Connecticut Man Ran Drug Ring From State Prison

A Connecticut prison inmate has pleaded guilty to running a cocaine distribution ring from behind bars.

Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old Westley Northrup, of Meriden, pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.

The investigation found that Northrup, while incarcerated at the Cheshire Correctional Institution, conspired with others to buy cocaine and convert some of the cocaine into crack cocaine, before distributing the drugs in central Connecticut.

The investigation included court-authorized wiretaps, controlled purchases, and consensually-recorded phone calls.

He was indicted last July and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 24.

