Fiber Connect May Service Monterey Broadband After All

Massachusetts is giving a Monterey broadband internet company a second chance to bring services to the town.

The Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development is reconsidering Fiber Connect’s proposal to build and operate a fiber-optic network in Monterey.

If approved, the $1.1 million in state funding would connect the remaining 30 percent of the town without broadband.

In May, Monterey pulled out of a four-town broadband agreement with Frontier Communications, which was vetted and granted funds by the Massachusetts Broadband Institute to build and operate a fiber-optic network.

The town opted to work with Fiber Connect, which was not supported by state funds.

In March, the state said it would not give Monterey its share of the broadband money if the town went with the disqualified company.