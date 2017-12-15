Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Field Goods And Food Pantries For The Capital District Team Up

By 37 minutes ago

This morning, we talk the with the head of the Food Pantries for the Capital District, Natasha Pernicka, about their new partnership with Field Goods.

Founder/President Donna Williams says Field Goods collects participants’ donations for fresh produce — grown at the 60 small farms in Field Goods’ network — and delivers the produce to The Food Pantries for the Capital District, a coalition of more than 60 food pantries in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties.

Find out more by going to field-goods.com and foodpatries.org.

Tags: 
food pantries for the capital district
field goods

Related Content

4th Annual Give Hunger the Boot

By May 30, 2017

 

The 4th Annual Give Hunger the Boot fundraising campaign for Comfort Food Community is underway through June 17th with a goal to raise $15,000. This community-wide campaign was born four years ago through a collaboration between Comfort Food and the Cossayuna Volunteer Fire Department to raise awareness and money to address food insecurity in the much of Southern Washington County. 

Since then much has been accomplished – permanent Pantries in Greenwich and Cossayuna, a fully subscribed Community Garden, the YES! Weekend Backpack program in the GCSD, the Fresh Food Mobile Pantry, and the Greenwich Glean Team.

The highlight of the campaign will be the 4th Annual Classic Car Show which will be held at the VFW field in Greenwich this Sunday, June 4th from noon to 4pm. To tell us more – we welcome Executive Director of the Comfort Food Community Devin Bulger, the President of the Board of Directors, Maryann McGeorge and the Chief of the Cossayuna Fire Department and Comfort Food Board Member Pat Donahue. 

Go Team: 7th Annual Capital Region CANstruction At The NYS Museum

By Mar 8, 2017
7th Annual Capital Region CANstruction

A record number 16-teams consisting of more than 300 professionals from local architecture, engineering and construction firms, as well as design students, built massive structures made entirely out of canned goods at the New York State Museum on last night.

Now, this year’s Canstruction “Go Team” themed program at the New York State Museum benefiting The Food Pantries for the Capital District is underway. This year’s participants have been challenged to collect 105,000 pounds of food in addition to a monetary donation to support local food pantries.

The seventh annual Capital Region Canstruction is open to the public today through Wednesday, March 22,  2017 at the New York State Museum. To tell us more we welcome Canstruction President Sara Stein, Jill Shorter – Vice President of teaming and Natasha Pernicka – Executive Director of the Food Pantries fore the Capital District.

Falling Into Place: The Food Pantries For The Capital District

By Feb 13, 2017
The Food Pantries logo

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

The Food Pantries for the Capital District is a coalition of 56 food pantries in Albany, Rensselaer, and Saratoga Counties. They provide funding, delivery, coordination of services and food drives, and education and training to their member food pantries.

To tell us more, we welcome the Executive Director of the Food Pantries for the Capital District, Natasha Pernicka. 

The Food Pantries For The Capital District

By Sep 30, 2016
The Food Pantries logo

The Food Pantries for the Capital District is a coalition of 56 food pantries in Albany, Rensselaer, and Saratoga Counties. They provide funding, delivery, coordination of services and food drives, and education and training to their member food pantries. Their Executive Director will join us later on.

Their fundraiser, the Harvest Evening Celebration, will be happening next Thursday at Revolution Hall in Troy, NY.

To tell us more, we welcome the Executive Director of the Food Pantries for the Capital District, Natasha Pernicka. 