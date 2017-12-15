Field Goods And Food Pantries For The Capital District Team Up

This morning, we talk the with the head of the Food Pantries for the Capital District, Natasha Pernicka, about their new partnership with Field Goods.

Founder/President Donna Williams says Field Goods collects participants’ donations for fresh produce — grown at the 60 small farms in Field Goods’ network — and delivers the produce to The Food Pantries for the Capital District, a coalition of more than 60 food pantries in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties.

Find out more by going to field-goods.com and foodpatries.org.