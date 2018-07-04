Final Push Of The Massachusetts Legislative Session Bears Weight For Berkshires

As the legislative session draws to a close in Massachusetts, State Senator Adam Hinds says some major tasks remain unfinished.

July 31st marks the end of the legislative session in on Beacon Hill. Hinds, a Democrat representing the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden district, says it’ll be a month-long sprint to the finish line on some big ticket issues. There’s an outstanding healthcare act, an economic development bond bill, and biggest of all, the budget.

“The budget is clearly one that includes numerous regional priorities, like Berkshire Flyer, like the Rural Sparsity Aid for Education,” Hinds told WAMC.

Hinds, who’s facing a September primary against Lee Selectman Thomas Wickham in his bid for a second term, says he expects to be spending a lot of time in the statehouse this month.