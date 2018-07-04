Final Push Of The Massachusetts Legislative Session Bears Weight For Berkshires

By 53 minutes ago
  • The Statehouse in Boston, Massachusetts
    The Statehouse in Boston, Massachusetts
    https://www.wikipedia.org/

As the legislative session draws to a close in Massachusetts, State Senator Adam Hinds says some major tasks remain unfinished. 

July 31st marks the end of the legislative session in on Beacon Hill. Hinds, a Democrat representing the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden district, says it’ll be a month-long sprint to the finish line on some big ticket issues. There’s an outstanding healthcare act, an economic development bond bill, and biggest of all, the budget.

“The budget is clearly one that includes numerous regional priorities, like Berkshire Flyer, like the Rural Sparsity Aid for Education,” Hinds told WAMC.

Hinds, who’s facing a September primary against Lee Selectman Thomas Wickham in his bid for a second term, says he expects to be spending a lot of time in the statehouse this month.

Tags: 
Massachusetts Legislature

Related Content

Baker Reviewing 'Grand Bargain' Bill

By Jun 26, 2018
WAMC

    A bill is on the desk of Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker that would gradually raise the minimum wage to $15, establish a paid family and medical leave program, and enshrine a permanent annual sales tax holiday.   Also, if he signs it, several contentious November ballot questions would likely go away. 

Lots Of Bills And Little Time Left At Massachusetts State House

By Jun 15, 2018
The Massachusetts State House

Bills are stacking up on Beacon Hill as the Massachusetts Legislature prepares to make its typical rush to the July 31st finish line of the two-year legislative session.  Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and the Democratic-dominated legislature seem to be in general agreement on their priorities. 

Massachusetts House Leaders Propose Bump In Local Aid, Education Spending In Next State Budget

By Apr 16, 2018
The Massachusetts State House
Jim Levulis / WAMC

      The Massachusetts House will begin debate next Monday on a state budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1st. 

Remembered As 'Gentle Giant,' Northampton State Rep. Peter Kocot Dies

By Feb 23, 2018

       Colleagues and constituents are mourning the sudden death of a long-time state legislator from western Massachusetts.