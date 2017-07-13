Find Your Way Home At The Palace in Albany

After opening to rave reviews in Dublin, Ireland, Find Your Way Home (An Irish Musical) is making its’ American debut at The Palace Theatre in Albany on July 17th. The show was written by Jeff Strange and Jimmy Kelly two musicians from Albany NY, both who are well known on the Irish music scene in the US and they have been developing the musical over the past eight years.

Set on both sides of the Atlantic, Find Your Way Home follows an Irish family as they encounter unexpected tragedies and joys in the face of economic hardship. It's set in 1910 in the West of Ireland, post-famine and pre-uprising.

It is a pleasure to welcome James Kelly and Jeff Strange to The Roundtable.