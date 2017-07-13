Related Program: 
Find Your Way Home At The Palace in Albany

By 1 hour ago

After opening to rave reviews in Dublin, Ireland, Find Your Way Home (An Irish Musical) is making its’ American debut at The Palace Theatre in Albany on July 17th. The show was written by Jeff Strange and Jimmy Kelly two musicians from Albany NY, both who are well known on the Irish music scene in the US and they have been developing the musical over the past eight years. 

Set on both sides of the Atlantic, Find Your Way Home follows an Irish family as they encounter unexpected tragedies and joys in the face of economic hardship. It's set in 1910 in the West of Ireland, post-famine and pre-uprising.

It is a pleasure to welcome James Kelly and Jeff Strange to The Roundtable.

Belfast Blues At SUNY New Paltz

By Oct 12, 2016
Geraldine Hughes in Belfast Blues

The Department of Theatre Arts at SUNY New Paltz presents Belfast Blues, a one-woman play written and performed by Geraldine Hughes and directed by Carol Kane, with performances on Oct. 14th and 15th at 8:00 p.m. in McKenna Theatre on the New Paltz campus.

Belfast Blues is a tapestry of stories told from Hughes’ perspective as a little girl coming of age in the war-torn Belfast of the 1980s. Passionate, riveting, often humorous, these stories bear insightful witness to the many faces of “trying to live a normal life” amidst the violence born of the longstanding grudge between Catholics and Protestants.

Myra Lucretia Taylor In World Premiere Of Where Storms Are Born At Williamstown Theatre Festival

By 1 hour ago
Sarah LaDuke and Myra Lucretia Taylor
Joe Donahue


  Mourning the loss of her elder son Myles, Bethea tries to help her younger son Gideon through his grief. But as revelations surrounding Myles’ incarceration and death emerge, both mother and son must decide whether to fight or let go.

Where Storms Are Born is a new play by Harrison David Rivers having its world premiere on the Nikos Stage at The Williamstown Theatre Festival in Williamstown, MA through July 23rd. Rivers was the Williamstown Theatre Festival Playwright-in-Residence in 2016.

The play is directed by Saheem Ali and stars Myra Lucretia Taylor as Bethea Solomon - a woman living in grief and demonstrating love and resilience.

New Comic Opera 'Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead' At Seagle Music Colony

By Jul 12, 2017

  

Seagle Music Colony in Schroon Lake, NY presents the first full performances of the new comic opera, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead.

The opera features a score and libretto by composer Herschel Garfein and is based on the play by the renowned Tom Stoppard. The play and the opera expand on the exploits of two minor characters from Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

The action of Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead takes place mainly "in the wings" of Hamlet, with brief appearances of major characters from Hamlet who enact fragments of the original and memorable scenes by The Bard.

Here to tell us more are Seagle Music Colony’s Artistic Director, Darren Woods, composer of Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead, Herschel Garfein.

Glimmerglass Festival 2017

By 56 minutes ago
Francesca Zambello, Glimmerglass Festival Artistic & General Director
Claire McAdams / Glimmerglass Festival

 The Glimmerglass Festival, which presents four mainstage productions of opera and musical theater as well as many events every summer, is now underway in Cooperstown, NY.

The 2017 Festival includes main-stage productions of Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, Handel’s Xerxes, and Donizetti’s The Siege of Calais.

The season also includes the world premiere of Stomping Grounds, a piece from Victor Simonson and Paige Hernandez that blends hip-hop, spoken word and opera, and Derrick Wang’s opera Scalia/Ginsburg, starring 2017 Artist in Residence William Burden.

And yes, festival guests include William Burden, Theodore Chapin, Paige Hernandez, Stephen Schwartz, David Sedaris and more. To tell us all about it we welcome Francesca Zambello - Glimmerglass's Artistic & General Director,