Fire Breaks Out Vermont Apartment House

Vermont firefighters quickly contained a fire that broke out in an apartment building in Montpelier in sub-zero weather on Tuesday.

The fire displaced tenants of the eight units in the building. No one was injured but a tenant says a pet bird died in the blaze on Tuesday.

It started in the basement and spread to a main floor apartment.

A maintenance man working in an apartment noticed the smoke and called 911.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is not considered to be suspicious.

Fire officials say the Red Cross was helping tenants find housing.

