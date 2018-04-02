Fire Destroys Historic Farm

Vermont fire officials say a blaze that destroyed a historic family dairy farm, two homes and killed 23 cows and calves was an accident.

Officials say the Sunday fire started in the barn's milking parlor.

Fire Chief Gary Dillon says the farm and the farmhouse were 152 years old, so the wood was extremely dry. There also was a lot of hay, wood chips and sawdust.

Dillon says high winds fed the fire, and a lack of water initially made it difficult to fight.

No injuries were reported.

Seventy-one-year-old Rosina Wallace ran the farm with her brother. She stood by Monday as the farmhouse they grew up in was torn down.

She had hosted numerous school groups to the farm that her great-grandparents bought in 1866.

