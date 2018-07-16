Related Program: 
Fire Destroys Historic Woodstock Building

An early morning fire Monday has destroyed an historic building in downtown Woodstock, Vermont that houses several businesses and two apartments.

The fire in the combination commercial and residential building displaced a family of two.

Officials tell WCAX-TV that the building houses Pi Brick Oven Trattoria, a craft store, and the Vermont Standard newspaper.

The Red Cross says it's helping the family to get shelter, groceries and other items.

A detour through the village was set up as responders fought the blaze.

