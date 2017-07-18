Fire Destroys Homes In Albany's Historic Center Square

Fire officials in upstate New York say multiple historic buildings have been destroyed in a fire.

Authorities say the fire started around 9 p.m. on Madison Avenue near Lark Street in Albany. Crews from Watervliet and Troy assisted the Albany Fire Department in containing the blaze.

Officials say multiple buildings were destroyed in the fire as it spread. The two and three story buildings date back to the 19th century. Mayor Kathy Sheehan says that at least a dozen people have been displaced by the fire and would receive Red Cross assistance overnight.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

The Associated Press and The Times Union contributed to this report.