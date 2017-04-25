Fire Guts Mill Owned By Cooperstown Wood Baseball Bat Maker

Fire heavily damaged the upstate New York mill owned by a Cooperstown-based wood baseball bat company.

Emergency officials in Otsego County say the fire was reported around 6 p.m. Monday at Cooperstown Bat Co.'s mill in the town of Hartwick, adjacent to the village of Cooperstown. Eight local volunteer fire departments extinguished the blaze around 11:30 p.m.

No one was injured.

Officials declared the 75-foot-long by 35-foot-wide single-story building a total loss.

The bat company had moved equipment into the building after buying the property last fall. Cooperstown Bat's nearby finishing factory wasn't damaged. The company also has a retail store on Cooperstown's Main Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2017 AP

