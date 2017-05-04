First Bicycle Taxi Business Launches In Springfield

A common sight on the streets of many cities, the first bicycle taxis have appeared in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Frank Mozell started Springfield Pedicab with a business partner, a $15,000 economic development loan from the city of Springfield, and a fleet of two brand new bicycle-powered rickshaws.

"People are able to see the city in a different way and at the same time it is green, its environmentally friendly and its entrepreneurial "

Rides are $25 an hour and can be booked on line, or hailed on the street.

Mozell, who has an advertising business, got a lot of publicity for his new venture Thursday when he gave Mayor Domenic Sarno a pedicab ride on the mayor’s 54th birthday.