First Bicycle Taxi Business Launches In Springfield

By 33 minutes ago

Springfield Pedicab owner Frank Mozell next to one of the two bicycle taxis he has put on the streets.
Credit WAMC

A common sight on the streets of many cities, the first bicycle taxis have appeared in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Frank Mozell started Springfield Pedicab with a business partner, a $15,000 economic development loan from the city of Springfield, and a fleet of two brand new bicycle-powered rickshaws.

"People are able to see the city in a different way and at the same time it is green, its environmentally friendly and its entrepreneurial "

Rides are $25 an hour and can be booked on line, or hailed on the street.

Mozell, who has an advertising business, got a lot of publicity for his new venture Thursday when he gave Mayor Domenic Sarno a pedicab ride on the mayor’s 54th birthday.