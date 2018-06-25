Related Program: 
First Bike-Share Program In Pioneer Valley To Launch This Week

By 3 hours ago

Jim Duffney, CEO of Corps Logistics, on one of the 500 pedal-assist bicycles that are part of the ValleyBike sharing program. The bicycles are available for short term rentals at 50 kiosks in five municipalities and on the UMass Amherst campus.
Credit WAMC

    After years of planning, a bicycle-sharing system is launching later this week in several western Massachusetts communities.  

       ValleyBike will debut Thursday in Northampton, Amherst, South Hadley, Holyoke, Springfield and on the campus of UMass Amherst. 

    500 pedal-assist bikes will be available for short-term rent at 50 locations in the participating communities.

    A veterans-owned business, Corps Logistics, has been contracted to operate the bike share service. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with the company’s founder and CEO Jim Duffney.

