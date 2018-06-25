First Bike-Share Program In Pioneer Valley To Launch This Week

Listen to the interview with Jim Duffney

After years of planning, a bicycle-sharing system is launching later this week in several western Massachusetts communities.

ValleyBike will debut Thursday in Northampton, Amherst, South Hadley, Holyoke, Springfield and on the campus of UMass Amherst.

500 pedal-assist bikes will be available for short-term rent at 50 locations in the participating communities.

A veterans-owned business, Corps Logistics, has been contracted to operate the bike share service. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with the company’s founder and CEO Jim Duffney.