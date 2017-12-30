With A First-Time Producer, Northampton's First Night Returns For Another Year

Listen to the interview with Steve Sanderson

First Night Northampton is returning on Sunday for the 33rd year.

This will be the first time the New Year’s Eve festival is produced by the Northampton Arts Council.

More than 100 musicians, dancers, acrobats, and other performers have been booked to appear at almost two dozen venues throughout downtown Northampton. There is a fireworks show, and the traditional countdown to the new year in front of the Hotel Northampton.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Steve Sanderson, the Art Council’s event producer.

First Night details are at firstnightnorthampton.org