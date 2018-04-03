First Wave Of Applications Filed To Open Legal Pot Businesses In Massachusetts

The process of licensing pot shops in Massachusetts is off to a strong start.
Nearly 200 preliminary applications were filed Tuesday after the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission activated its online licensing system.
Officials said the software handled the crush of applications without a blip.
The commission said it would publicly disclose details about the prospective marijuana businesses later.
Governor Charlie Baker said the commission deserved “kudos” for a smooth launch to the licensing process.
" I think it is important for use to move slowly on this because that is what I have heard from every public official in states that have implemented this law," Baker said.
Legal retail pot sales are to begin in Massachusetts on July 1st.