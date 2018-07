The Flying Deer Nature Center in New Lebanon, NY has teamed up with Mass Audubon's Berkshire Sanctuaries for two presentations this week.

The first is Deep Nature Connection: An Evening Talk with Jon Young which will take place on Friday, April 24 at the Lenox Community Center. For 26 years, Jon has served as a mentor in the art of understanding bird and animal language, leading communities worldwide to recover these skills.

The second event is Song of the Forest, a one-day workshop for adults and kids at at Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Lenox, MA taking place on Sunday, April 26. Bird Language gives us insight into the subtle goings-on in nature—including right in our backyards.