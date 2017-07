Arizona U.S. Senator John McCain faces a hard road ahead as he battles a brain tumor. The Republican, who ran for president in 2008 and who was held as a prisoner of war by the North Vietnamese, has been diagnosed with glioblastoma.

WAMC’s Brain Shields spoke with Dr. Susan Weaver, a professor at Albany Medical College and a neuro-oncologist associated with New York Oncology Hematology, about this form of cancer and treatment options.