Today we are taking a taste of some locally-sourced treats. Chef Brian Arnoff of Kitchen Sink Food & Drink in Beacon, New York is in the studio and he’s brought some dishes and drinks that incorporate ingredients found right in our region. Brian ran a food truck in Washington, DC before opening Kitchen Sink, which was voted Best New Restaurant by Hudson Valley Magazine readers in 2016.

The number to call is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email your questions to voxpop@wamc.org.