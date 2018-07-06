Related Program: 
Food Friday: Cheshire Cheese Fest 7/6/18

Tony Carlotto and Darby Weigel of Rolling Rock Farm shift their focus from seasonings to cheese as they join Leah and Justin Kruszyna from the upcoming Cheshire Cheese Fest in western Massachusetts. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call with your questions is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org. 

