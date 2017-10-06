Food Friday: Chowder 10/6/17

Today's Food Friday is all about chowder. Dan Frament of Muddaddy Flats Quesadillary and Richard Matthews of The Shop are participating in the 11th annual Troy Chowder Fest are in the studio. Joining them is Katie Hammon, executive director of the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District - which is organized the event. The Troy Chowder Fest runs from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

