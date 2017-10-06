Related Program: 
Vox Pop

Food Friday: Chowder 10/6/17

  • Flickr

Today's Food Friday is all about chowder. Dan Frament of Muddaddy Flats Quesadillary and Richard Matthews of The Shop are participating in the 11th annual Troy Chowder Fest are in the studio. Joining them is Katie Hammon, executive director of the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District - which is organized the event. The Troy Chowder Fest runs from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email your question to voxpop@wamc.org. 

Tags: 
Food Friday
chowder

