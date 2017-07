Are you screaming for ice cream? Matt Scott and Dustin Rotenberg of SoCo Creamery are in the studio. Based in the Berkshires, SoCo Creamery offers numerous flavors of ice cream and sorbet throughout the Northeast. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

