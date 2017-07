Today we welcome Michael Lapi, Josh Coletto and John Sconzo to discuss open firing cooking. Michael and Josh are among the chefs taking part in the Fire Feast on the Farm event at Pitney Meadows in Saratoga Springs, New York on August 1. John is the event’s main organizer. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email your questions to voxpop@wamc.org.