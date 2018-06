Summer has officially arrived and farmers markets are in full swing in the WAMC region. Joining us on Food Friday is Liz Comitale, the manager of the Troy Waterfront Farmers' Market. Vendors Dale Ila Riggs of The Berry Patch and Jess Garritty of Collar City Cold Pressed Juice are also in the studio. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call with your questions and comments is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org.