Related Program: 
The Roundtable

The Food Pantries Harvest Evening Celebration 10/5

By 1 hour ago

The Food Pantries for the Capital District is a coalition of 56 food pantries in Albany, Rensselaer, and Saratoga Counties. They provide funding, delivery, coordination of services and food drives, and education and training to their member food pantries. 

Their fundraiser, the Harvest Evening Celebration, will be happening next Thursday at Revolution Hall in Troy, NY. 

We are joined by Natasha Pernicka, Executive Director for The Food Pantries for the Capital District;  Katie Doran, Shareholder of TBC CPA Firm the Presenting Sponsor for Harvest Evening Celebration; Ruth Kassel, Ph.D., Assistant Director for the Siena College Academic Community Engagement for Community Engaged Teaching and Learning; and Kizzy Williams, Owner and Chef at Allie B.’s Cozy Kitchen.

Tags: 
harvest evening celebration
food pantries
Revolution Hall
troy

Related Content

The Food Pantries For The Capital District

By Sep 30, 2016
The Food Pantries logo

The Food Pantries for the Capital District is a coalition of 56 food pantries in Albany, Rensselaer, and Saratoga Counties. They provide funding, delivery, coordination of services and food drives, and education and training to their member food pantries. Their Executive Director will join us later on.

Their fundraiser, the Harvest Evening Celebration, will be happening next Thursday at Revolution Hall in Troy, NY.

To tell us more, we welcome the Executive Director of the Food Pantries for the Capital District, Natasha Pernicka. 

4th Annual Give Hunger the Boot

By May 30, 2017

 

The 4th Annual Give Hunger the Boot fundraising campaign for Comfort Food Community is underway through June 17th with a goal to raise $15,000. This community-wide campaign was born four years ago through a collaboration between Comfort Food and the Cossayuna Volunteer Fire Department to raise awareness and money to address food insecurity in the much of Southern Washington County. 

Since then much has been accomplished – permanent Pantries in Greenwich and Cossayuna, a fully subscribed Community Garden, the YES! Weekend Backpack program in the GCSD, the Fresh Food Mobile Pantry, and the Greenwich Glean Team.

The highlight of the campaign will be the 4th Annual Classic Car Show which will be held at the VFW field in Greenwich this Sunday, June 4th from noon to 4pm. To tell us more – we welcome Executive Director of the Comfort Food Community Devin Bulger, the President of the Board of Directors, Maryann McGeorge and the Chief of the Cossayuna Fire Department and Comfort Food Board Member Pat Donahue. 

Falling Into Place: The Food Pantries For The Capital District

By Feb 13, 2017
The Food Pantries logo

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

The Food Pantries for the Capital District is a coalition of 56 food pantries in Albany, Rensselaer, and Saratoga Counties. They provide funding, delivery, coordination of services and food drives, and education and training to their member food pantries.

To tell us more, we welcome the Executive Director of the Food Pantries for the Capital District, Natasha Pernicka. 