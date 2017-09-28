The Food Pantries' Harvest Evening Celebration Happening October 5th At Revolution Hall

The Food Pantries for the Capital District is a coalition of 56 food pantries in Albany, Rensselaer, and Saratoga Counties. They provide funding, delivery, coordination of services and food drives, and education and training to their member food pantries.

Their fundraiser, the Harvest Evening Celebration, will be happening next Thursday at Revolution Hall in Troy, NY.

We are joined by Natasha Pernicka, Executive Director for The Food Pantries for the Capital District; Katie Doran, Shareholder of TBC CPA Firm the Presenting Sponsor for Harvest Evening Celebration; Ruth Kassel, Ph.D., Assistant Director for the Siena College Academic Community Engagement for Community Engaged Teaching and Learning; and Kizzy Williams, Owner and Chef at Allie B.’s Cozy Kitchen.