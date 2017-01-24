Force Awakens In Schenectady As One-Man Star Wars Returns

The Star Wars universe has been expanding rapidly in recent years, from 2015’s The Force Awakens, which continued the original series through Episode VII, to 2016’s Rogue One, a standalone prequel. But most fans of the series reserve their fondest memories for the original trilogy — and our guest is still fighting the Battle of Endor. Charlie Ross brings his One Man Star Wars Trilogy back to Proctors in Schenectady on Saturday. It’s a tour-de-Force, so to speak, in a black box setting, with Ross performing everything from Chewbacca to John Williams’ score.