A former Upstate New York congressman is part of a bi-partisan effort to take the money out of politics in Washington. Richard Hanna, a Republican who served three terms in the House from Central New York, is a member of The ReFormers Caucus, made up of almost 200 former elected officials, both Democrats and Republicans, who launched the “Fix Politics Now” campaign this week in Philadelphia.

Hanna spoke with WAMC’s Brian Shields about the goals of The ReFormers Caucus.