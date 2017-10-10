Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Former Congressman Chris Gibson's Five Tasks To Unite The Country And Revitalize The American Dream

Chris Gibson is a decorated Army combat veteran and former US Congressman – a self-term-limiting one. He has now written a book to examine the troubled state of American politics and present a plan for what needs to be done to rediscover the principles needed to unite the country.

Raised in a working-class family in upstate New York, the first in his family to go to college, paid for in part by his service in the National Guard, Chris Gibson rose from Private to Colonel in the Army, including combat command in the storied 82nd Airborne Division. Rally Point is his story: what he's learned and how he's applied those life lessons during his service in Iraq and in Congress.

Chris Gibson spent the last six years as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives (NY-19). He also spent twenty-nine years in the U.S. Army, where he served four combat tours in Iraq and was awarded four Bronze Star Medals and the Purple Heart. His new book is Rally Point: Five Tasks to Unite the Country and Revitalize the American Dream.

