Former Congressman Discusses Canadian Relations And A Trump Administration

By 17 minutes ago
  • Bill Owens
Former New York Congressman Bill Owens was a member of the Appropriations Committee and subcommittees on Defense and Homeland Security during his six years in the House. He now works as an attorney and consultant on U.S.-Canada relations.  The Democrat tells WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley that Canadians are closely watching the transition of government in Washington.

"They are very closely attuned to what’s happening in Washington.  Clearly a lot of concern in Canada about what might happen with NAFTA, what might happen in terms of tariffs that the Trump administration might impose."

The extended conversation with former Congressman Bill Owens is available here:

