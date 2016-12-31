Former Councilman Jumps Off Bear Mountain Bridge

Divers spent all day Friday searching the Hudson River near the Bear Mountain Bridge for any sign of a man who was seen on New York State Bridge Authority surveillance video jumping off the bridge at mid-span at about 4 a.m.

State Police said an unoccupied vehicle registered to Daniel Friedman, 30, of Monsey was located parked on the shoulder of Route 9D on the Westchester side of the bridge. He was a former Ramapo Town councilman.

Several marine units from Rockland and Westchester counties were deployed in addition to a State Police aviation unit.

Troopers said as of Friday night Friedman has not been accounted for and anyone with information is asked to call the State Police in Cortlandt at 914-737-7171.

Friedman served on the town board from 2010 through 2016. He was first appointed to fill a vacancy and later elected to a full term. At 24, he was the youngest elected official in Rockland County.

“Dan was a person with a tremendous heart who cared deeply about our community,” said Joseph Coe, president of the Rockland County Young Democrats.

Following his tenure on the Ramapo Town Board, Friedman was a constituent service representative in the Rockland County Legislature and an adjunct professor at Rockland Community College.