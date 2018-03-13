Former Cuomo Aide Percoco Guilty Of Corruption

By Karen DeWitt 3 hours ago
  • Thurgood Marshall Federal Court House in lower Manhattan
    Karen DeWitt

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s former top aide Joe Percoco was found guilty on three counts of bribery and conspiracy to commit honest service fraud by a federal jury in Manhattan on Tuesday.

Percoco, Cuomo’s former closest aide who has been described as being like a “brother” to the governor, was found guilty of participating in two bribery schemes, where he netted $300,000. One of the schemes involved a job for Percoco’s wife created by a power plant company that had business before the state, where she did little work. The other scheme involved a Syracuse-based developer where Percoco received $35,000 in payments in exchange for helping the company beat back a labor agreement and gain back money owed to them by the state.

Two of Percoco's three co-defendants in the trial were not convicted on any of the charges. The jury found COR development official Steve Aiello guilty on one count of bribery, but his business partner Joseph Girardi was found not guilty on any of the charges.

The jury, which had deliberated for over a week, deadlocked on whether the power plant company official, Competitive Power Ventures' Peter Galbraith Kelly, committed any crimes. Percoco will be sentenced on June 11. He faces up to 20 years in prison.      

Joseph Percoco

Corruption Trial Of Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo Aide To Begin

By Jan 21, 2018
Picture of a judge's gavel

For decades, Joseph Percoco was among the most loyal aides and confidants to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, so close to his family that the governor once likened him to a brother.

This week, he faces trial in New York City on federal charges that he used that relationship to collect a fortune in bribes from two companies doing business with the state.

Cuomo Keeps Focus Away From Former Aide's Corruption Trial

By Karen DeWitt Feb 2, 2018
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Karen DeWitt

The bribery trial of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s former top aide, Joe Percoco, begins its third week in federal court Monday. Cuomo has not commented on the proceedings, and has instead been busy focusing on other topics.

After Impasse, Jury Resumes Work At Trial Of Ex-Cuomo Aide

By Mar 8, 2018
Picture of a judge's gavel

The jury in the bribery trial of a former top aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has deliberated a fifth day without signs of discord revealed earlier in the week.