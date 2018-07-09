Former Eagleton Staffer Pleads Guilty To Abuse Charges

A former staff member at the shuttered Eagleton School in Great Barrington, Massachusetts has pleaded guilty to abuse charges.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s office says 29-year-old Justin Senecal, of Palmer, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty in Berkshire Superior Court Monday to two counts of assault and battery on a disabled person and one count of caretaker abuse on a disabled person. The incident in question occurred on July 11th, 2013. The residential treatment center for boys and young men with emotional and behavioral issues closed in April 2016 amidst allegations of abuse. Senecal was among 18 staffers facing charges in the scandal. According to the DA, Judge John Agostini continued the charges against Senecal for six months without a finding.