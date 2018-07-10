Former New York Senate Leader Cross-Examined At Trial

By 1 hour ago
  • Former New York state Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos
    Karen DeWitt

A former New York state Senate leader has been pressured to explain why real estate executives who needed his support on legislation also agreed to steer work to his son.

A prosecutor at the corruption trial of Dean Skelos asked him on cross-examination Monday if he expected jurors to accept that he genuinely believed the job opportunities had nothing to do with his position as one of the state's most powerful politicians. Skelos insisted they "absolutely" should.

The testimony came at the retrial of the Republican and his son, Adam, in federal court in Manhattan.

Prosecutors have alleged that Dean Skelos abused his office by strong-arming the businesses into funneling more than $300,000 to the son through consulting work and a no-show job or else lose the senator's support.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Tags: 
Dean Skelos

Related Content

Retrial Set To Begin For Ex-New York Senate Leader And Son

By Jun 19, 2018
Former New York state Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos
Karen DeWitt

A retrial is set to begin for ex-New York Senate leader Dean Skelos and his son on corruption charges.

Former Top NY Lawmaker Wants Retrial Moved

By Mar 2, 2018
Skelos

A former top lawmaker in New York wants his retrial on corruption charges moved to another state.

Former NY Senate Leader's Corruption Conviction Overturned

By Sep 26, 2017
Former New York state Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos
Karen DeWitt

Former New York state Senate Leader Dean Skelos and his son Adam saw their federal corruption convictions overturned by a federal appeals court panel Tuesday. Skelos is the second former legislative leader to win his case on appeal in the past two months, after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling revised the laws under which they were convicted.