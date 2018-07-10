Former New York Senate Leader Cross-Examined At Trial

A former New York state Senate leader has been pressured to explain why real estate executives who needed his support on legislation also agreed to steer work to his son.

A prosecutor at the corruption trial of Dean Skelos asked him on cross-examination Monday if he expected jurors to accept that he genuinely believed the job opportunities had nothing to do with his position as one of the state's most powerful politicians. Skelos insisted they "absolutely" should.

The testimony came at the retrial of the Republican and his son, Adam, in federal court in Manhattan.

Prosecutors have alleged that Dean Skelos abused his office by strong-arming the businesses into funneling more than $300,000 to the son through consulting work and a no-show job or else lose the senator's support.

