Former NY-21 Democratic Candidates Seek Legislative Seats

By 33 seconds ago

Democrats that ran unsuccessfully for their party’s nomination in New York’s 21st Congressional District are turning their attention to the state legislature.

Democrat Emily Martz of Saranac Lake, who lost in the five-way Congressional primary contest to Tedra Cobb, has filed paperwork to challenge Republican Betty Little of the 45th Senate District.

Democrat Ronald Kim of Saratoga Springs, who dropped out of the Congressional race in March, is challenging Republican Dan Stec of 114th Assembly District.

Democrat Don Boyajian dropped out of the Congressional primary in May when he announced he would run in the 107th Assembly District.

