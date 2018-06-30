Former Public Housing Apartments Being Torn Down

A former public housing apartment complex is being demolished in Springfield, Massachusetts as part of a neighborhood improvement initiative.

Built in the 1970s on a narrow dead-end street surrounded by woods, the Marble Street Apartments is a good example of how not to develop public housing, according to Springfield Housing Authority Executive Director Hank Abrashkin, who said the demolition is a positive all around.

"It is obviously a win for the city and the historic South End neighborhood. It is a win for the housing authority, and it is a win for our residents, all of whom were so happy and delighted to get better quality housing," said Abrashkin.

The demolition of the 8 brick buildings will make way for a new street to allow traffic to flow more smoothly and provide more parking for the new South End Community Center.