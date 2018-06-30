Former Public Housing Apartments Being Torn Down

Crews started to demolish the eight buildings at the former Marble Street Apartments on June 29, 2018. It is expected to take five weeks to clear the site.
Credit WAMC

A former public housing apartment complex is being demolished in Springfield, Massachusetts as part of a neighborhood improvement initiative.

Built in the 1970s on a narrow dead-end street surrounded by woods, the Marble Street Apartments is a good example of how not to develop public housing, according to Springfield Housing Authority Executive Director Hank Abrashkin, who said the demolition is a positive all around.

"It is obviously a win for the city and the historic South End neighborhood. It is a win for the housing authority, and it is a win for our residents, all of whom were so happy and delighted to get better quality housing," said Abrashkin.

The demolition of the 8 brick buildings will make way for a new street to allow traffic to flow more smoothly and provide more parking for the new South End Community Center.