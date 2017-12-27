Former State Auditor Randy Brock Appointed To Vermont Senate

Republican Governor Phil Scott has appointed former state auditor Randy Brock to fill a vacant seat in the Vermont Senate.

Republican Randy Brock, of Swanton, will replace Dustin Degree, who left the Senate to serve as special assistant to the governor and director of workforce expansion.

Brock ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor last year and for governor in 2012. He served two terms in the Senate and was among three nominated for the current seat by the Franklin Senate District Republican Committee.

Scott says Brock "is a dedicated public servant, and has invaluable experience in the private sector and in the legislature."

Brock says he is honored to receive the appointment and to again serve the people of Franklin County.

