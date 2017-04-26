Former UAlbany Students Found Guilty Of False Reporting, Cleared Of Other Charges In CDTA Bus Trial

By 4 hours ago

An Albany County court jury Wednesday afternoon found two former University at Albany students guilty of filing a false statement, but acquitted the pair of assault, attempted assault and harassment. 

The verdicts came from a high-profile, racially charged case in which three African American women - Asha Burwell, Ariel Agudo and Alexis Briggs - all students at the university, told Albany police they were harassed and assaulted by white students aboard a CDTA bus in January of last year. Videos later called their statements to police into question.

The third defendant, Briggs, accepted a plea bargain last year and did not go to trial.

Tags: 
Asha Burwell
Ariel Agudo
CDTA

Related Content

Former UAlbany Student Admits Making Up CDTA Bus Attack

By Jun 22, 2016

The third defendant in the University at Albany CDTA bus fight that made national headlines has accepted a plea deal. WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas was in Albany County Court Tuesday afternoon when 21-year-old Alexis Briggs read a tearful apology...

CDTA Bus Brawl: Burwell, Agudio Reject Plea Deals

By Jun 17, 2016

Two of the three University at Albany students charged with falsely reporting a racially-motivated attack on a CDTA bus in January were back in court Friday morning.

Former UAlbany Students Plead Not Guilty In CDTA Bus Attack

By May 4, 2016
Alexis Briggs, Asha Burwell and Ariel Agudio look on as attorney Attorney Frederick Brewington speaks to reporters.
twitter/davelucas

Three former University at Albany students accused of lying about a racially-charged brawl on a CDTA bus were back on court on Wednesday.

Indictments in UAlbany Bus Assault Case

By May 2, 2016
Screenshot of video - altercation aboard a CDTA bus.
YouTube

Albany County D.A. David Soares announced Monday that three defendants were indicted by an Albany County Grand Jury on charges related to an alleged incident that occurred on a CDTA bus on January 30th.

Arrested UAlbany Students Face Disciplinary Hearing

By WAMC Staff Mar 9, 2016
Burwell speaking at a UAlbany rally.
BLM Upstate NY

UPDATE

WAMC News has updated its original headline on this post, which said "two of three UAlbany students" would face a school disciplinary hearing.

While declining to address this specific case, UAlbany spokesperson Karl Luntta said "in general, for all students who are referred for student conduct hearings, a decision will be rendered whether the students appear or not."