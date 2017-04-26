Former UAlbany Students Found Guilty Of False Reporting, Cleared Of Other Charges In CDTA Bus Trial

An Albany County court jury Wednesday afternoon found two former University at Albany students guilty of filing a false statement, but acquitted the pair of assault, attempted assault and harassment.

The verdicts came from a high-profile, racially charged case in which three African American women - Asha Burwell, Ariel Agudo and Alexis Briggs - all students at the university, told Albany police they were harassed and assaulted by white students aboard a CDTA bus in January of last year. Videos later called their statements to police into question.

The third defendant, Briggs, accepted a plea bargain last year and did not go to trial.