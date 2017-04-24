Former Vermont Assistant Judge Banned From Bench For Life

A former Vermont assistant judge has been banned from holding a judicial office for life by Vermont's Judicial Conduct Board.

The assistant judge, Paul Kane, was found to have misused the finances of his uncle's wife, Katherine Tolaro, who died in 2014. Kane had control over her finances after he was granted power of attorney in 2010.

Kane said he had been taking money from Tolaro's estate to pay for time taking care of Tolaro, but after reporters and an attorney hired by the board dug into Kane's finances, it was revealed Kane used Tolaro's assets to benefit himself and his late wife.

A lawyer who represented Kane through the Board's hearings did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.