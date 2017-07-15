Former Vermont Lawmaker Found Guilty

A former Vermont lawmaker accused of soliciting sex from a farmhand instead of rent has been found guilty of one count of prohibited acts.

WCAX-TV reports the verdict in the trial of former Republican state Sen. Norm McAllister came Friday night. The 65-year-old McAllister was found not guilty on other counts sexual assault and prohibited acts.

McAllister said Friday that the woman started the relationship with him and it helped him overcome the loss of his wife. But the woman had testified Thursday about their more than two-year-sexual relationship, saying "none of it felt consensual."

