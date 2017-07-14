Related Program: 
Former Vermont Lawmaker Testifies In Sex Crimes Trial

By 15 minutes ago
  • Norm McAllister
    Norm McAllister
    Vermont Legislature

A former Vermont lawmaker accused of soliciting sex from a farmhand instead of rent took the stand Friday in his sexual assault trial.

Former Republican state Sen. Norm McAllister said Friday that the woman started the relationship with him and it helped him overcome the loss of his wife.

WCAX-TV reports that the woman had testified the day before about their more than two-year-sexual relationship. She said "none of it felt consensual."

The 65-year-old McAllister has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and prohibited acts and maintains he's innocent.

Charges were dismissed against McAllister in a sexual assault trial involving a different accuser who lied last year.

McAllister's colleagues voted to suspend him after his arrest in May 2015.

