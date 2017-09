Listen to the interview with Fred Rose

Massachusetts loses an average of 42,000 jobs a year due to small business closings.

A nonprofit organization in Springfield is hosting a forum today to look at a strategy to save the jobs by selling the businesses to the employees.

It is taking place at the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission at 60 Congress Street, Springfield.

The program begins at 5:30 p.m.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Fred Rose, co-director of the Wellspring Cooperatives.