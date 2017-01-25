Foundation Selected To Disburse Funds To Holyoke Fire Victims

A fund set up to help the victims of the devastating New Year’s Day apartment building fire in Holyoke, Massachusetts has exceeded its goal of $100,000.

The relief fund set up by Mayor Alex Morse took in almost $104,000 within three weeks of the fire that killed three people and displaced almost 50 people.

The mayor’s office said over 1,100 individuals, businesses, and organizations made donations to the fund.

" We are thankful to the generosity of people in Holyoke and beyond," said Morse.

The money in the fund will be turned over to the Greater Holyoke Chamber Centennial Foundation for distribution to the families based on specific needs.

The cause of the fire was found to be electrical. Investigators said the building’s fire alarm had been disconnected, for unknown reasons, from the alarm office.