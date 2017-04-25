Four Berkshire Educational Leaders Secure STEM Professional Development Funds

Four educational leaders in Berkshire County have secured a $46,000 Massachusetts Mathematics and Science Partnership grant from the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The grant will help the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, the Southern Berkshire Regional School District, the Berkshire Hills Regional School District and the Flying Cloud Institute improve mathematics, science, technology and engineering programs.

MCLA will use the grant to host a week-long intensive professional development course this summer for local educators. Addition professional development courses will be available for elementary school teachers during the fall.